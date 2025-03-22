Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

