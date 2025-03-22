Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 205,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 386,666 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $4,798,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $2,469,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $897.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.