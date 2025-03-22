Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,672,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 861.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in ICON Public by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

ICON Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $184.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $174.93 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

