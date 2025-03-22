Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

