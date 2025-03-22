Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.