Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Bank of America reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

