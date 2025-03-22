Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of SSNC opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

