Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,345 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 99,083 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 74,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $105.68.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

