Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1,785.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 6,505.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This trade represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto bought 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,500,218.94. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.