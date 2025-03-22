Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.