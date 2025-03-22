Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,787,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $309.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.99 and its 200 day moving average is $309.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

