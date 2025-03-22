Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 46.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 146.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $363.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

