Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

