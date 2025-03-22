Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 353 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,361,000 after buying an additional 284,131 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,765,000. FMR LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 14.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,509,000 after buying an additional 826,626 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 46.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,039,000 after buying an additional 1,476,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in DraftKings by 6.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,698,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,963,000 after buying an additional 236,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,985,470.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583,044.40. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $20,379,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. This trade represents a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,663,966 shares of company stock valued at $112,550,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $65.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

