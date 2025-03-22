Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 710 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,204,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IYE stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.