Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DXUV opened at $50.74 on Friday. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.68.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

