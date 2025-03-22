Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,644,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $871.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on Napco Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

