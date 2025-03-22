Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in InMode by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 115,492 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,149 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 720,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

