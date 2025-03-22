Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 861.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,498 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

