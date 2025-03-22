Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.