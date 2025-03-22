Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

