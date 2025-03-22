Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,197,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,104,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $292.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.83 and a 1-year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

