Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 806 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,313.44. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,460. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $19.95 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

