Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,215,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,191,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $201.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $294.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

