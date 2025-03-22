Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

