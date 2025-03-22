FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

