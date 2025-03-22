First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 219.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 67.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.