First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.49. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

