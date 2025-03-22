First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) vs. BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Head to Head Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40% First Seacoast Bancorp -35.93% -13.41% -1.49%

Volatility and Risk

BV Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.70 million 4.80 $11.72 million $1.09 14.30 First Seacoast Bancorp $8.74 million 6.12 -$10.66 million ($1.89) -6.03

This table compares BV Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BV Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. First Seacoast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BV Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

