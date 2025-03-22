First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

