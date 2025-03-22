Five9’s (FIVN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -150.69, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $63.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,299.23. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $985,446 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

