FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,355,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $26.89 on Friday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $29.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $478.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.71.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

