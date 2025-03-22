FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $16,109,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $8,541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 283.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $901,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $868.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.