FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUGFree Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $16,109,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $8,541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 283.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $901,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $868.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (BATS:FAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.