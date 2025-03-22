FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Itron Issued By Zacks Research

Get Itron alerts:

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. Itron has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,615,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

