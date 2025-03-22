FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PDCO Issued By Zacks Research

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

PDCO stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 48,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

