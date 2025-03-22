FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Quarterhill Issued By Cormark

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Quarterhill in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Quarterhill Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.