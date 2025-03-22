FY2025 Earnings Forecast for QNRX Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share.

Shares of QNRX opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Culverwell bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,142.65. This represents a 31,545.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Dunn acquired 122,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,999.45. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,984.65. The trade was a 423.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 777,777 shares of company stock worth $350,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

