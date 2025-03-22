FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arvinas Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Arvinas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arvinas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

