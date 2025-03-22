FY2025 EPS Estimates for SolarBank Boosted by HC Wainwright

Get SolarBank alerts:

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SolarBank in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SolarBank’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SolarBank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

SolarBank Stock Down 27.6 %

SUUN stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. SolarBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarBank

SolarBank ( NASDAQ:SUUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). SolarBank had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarBank stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SolarBank worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SolarBank

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.