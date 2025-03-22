FY2025 EPS Forecast for ADMA Biologics Increased by Analyst

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,802,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

