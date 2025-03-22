FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ARWR Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,730 shares of company stock worth $5,352,844. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

