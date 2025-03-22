FY2026 EPS Forecast for Marathon Petroleum Raised by Analyst

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $13.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.05. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $149.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

