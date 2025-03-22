FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Masimo Issued By Zacks Research

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after buying an additional 262,370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 195.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 16,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

