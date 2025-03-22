FY2027 EPS Estimates for Assurant Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Assurant in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $19.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.36. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $206.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.59. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,016,000 after purchasing an additional 891,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,475,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 322,608 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $48,430,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

