Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 5,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

