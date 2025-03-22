Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.71.

NYSE GLOB opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

