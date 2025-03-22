HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for enCore Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million.

EU opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,395.25. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

