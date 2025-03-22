HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for CATX FY2025 Earnings

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

CATX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 328.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 298,778 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

