Head to Head Analysis: Viking (VIK) & Its Rivals

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Viking to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Get Viking alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion -$1.86 billion 154.25 Viking Competitors $4.40 billion $276.48 million 45.41

Viking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Viking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Viking Competitors 74.46% 15.43% 6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Viking and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viking and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 4 11 0 2.73 Viking Competitors 395 1463 2348 104 2.50

Viking presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Viking’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viking competitors beat Viking on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.