Head-To-Head Comparison: Workiva (NYSE:WK) versus Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Cloudward”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $738.68 million 6.63 -$127.53 million ($1.00) -87.28 Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cloudward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.2% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Workiva and Cloudward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cloudward 0 0 0 0 0.00

Workiva presently has a consensus price target of $120.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Cloudward.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Cloudward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -7.15% N/A -3.58% Cloudward N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Workiva beats Cloudward on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Cloudward

About Cloudward

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

